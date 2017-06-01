If you are planning to, or occasionally visit the UK then you must read this!

Media Contact

Prestige Affinity

Nick Grima-Hall, Founding Partner

+442081235522

***@prestigeaffinity.co.uk Prestige AffinityNick Grima-Hall, Founding Partner+442081235522

End

-- Prestige Affinity is about to launch it's latest membership troupe, and for the first time has opened its doors to ex-pats or overseas residents that have a vested interest in the United Kingdom, be it ancestral or otherwise.The benefits of membership of Prestige Affinity can and do exceed 20% return on your membership deposit after the first year, so if you are an overseas member and you are planning a family trip, why not join and accumulate your benefits, so that there is no need to worry about hotel bills, theatre or sports event tickets, or access to some of the most prestigious attractions on the UK calendar. Or it could be you do business in the UK - imagine how cool it would be to invite your clients there to a day at the races, or a soccer game, or even an NFL match in their own back yard, safe in the knowledge it is part of your membership return, so won't cost you a penny!In addition, you can quietly savour the fact that your membership deposit is growing at a rate that far exceeds inflation, and can be withdrawn in part or in full after only 3 years.This really is the most rewarding and unique club in the World!