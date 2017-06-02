Expense management app's free trial offer will keep clients at top of their game

Suspend disbelief: Continuing enhancement of this expense management app really could put money in the bank

Media Contact

pr@soloexpenses.com

End

--developer Solo Expenses has introduced a new dimension with a 'try before you buy' option for itspackages.The company has introduced a 'no registration' option so new business customers can find out for themselves that using the app not only pays for itself, but saves substantial sums of money every month."We had to do this because it was the best way we could think of to prove how easy the app is for businesses to use – and how much it can save. People just don't believe it otherwise," said business co-founder Sunita Nigam. "One client, with 93 users, had the system up and running for all of then in just 10 minutes," said Sunita. "Another is making savings of about £400 a month and has reduced the time taken up withby nine hours. Investing in our app usually saves more money than it costs. It's these kind of figures that non-users find hard to take in.It's now possible for small firms to download and use the app without the need for a formal registration process, so they can discover for themselves how effective and easy it is – and how much time it can save.The company's confidence in its product is behind the offer. Sunita said: "There are a great manyout there, but although they do the same sort of thing, they're not all equal. Our platform offers four packages – a completely'personal use' option, for which we'll never charge; two more for small businesses – one with, and one without an approval process, and our Expense and Demand model, for organisations with thousands of employees."Managing company money effectively is the key to business success – but there's always a danger that it can eat up too much time, which is an even more precious resource that can never be replaced. That's why all businesses, from the newest start-up to established corporate entity, should turn to technology like ours to make the most effective use of theirs. Doing so makes more time available for activities that add real value to any business.""Ours is a global business. In creating it we learned the hard way just how important it is to make the best use of time. We've decided to help newer businesses to become more efficient by passing on the things that helped us in the early days."To trial the software on a 'no-commitment' basis, follow this link and click on the 'trial now and Register later' button.Solo Expenses is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.It was launched onto the market in 2003.It was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.Sunita Nigam (co-founder)