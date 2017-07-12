Solo Expenses supports Indian firms through GST introduction

New Dehli-based expense management software specialist Solo Expenses has re-written its business smartphone app exclusively to help traders cope with the introduction of India's Goods and Services Tax next month.

-- Faced with a tax levied at five different rates between 0% and 28%, and payable on a state or national basis, businesspeople must learn their way around the new systems quickly.That's why Solo Expenses has revised the UK version of its app, which is already supporting businesses there with a similar sales tax.Explained Solo Expenses co-founder Sunita Nigam: "Getting to grips with the new tax will be a steep learning curve for many, which is why we decided to help them by integrating the calculation into our smartphone app."We have built in a tax calculator so that users of our app simply have to tell it which rate of tax should be applied to a particular expense, and the app will work out the net price automatically. The sale, and the tax, are then collated in the app, and can be used to produce reports later, to help accountants and book-keepers."Another new feature added to the app very recently is the option to set up new expense categories, so if businesses wanted to, they could have categories for the different tax brackets, and record spending that way."Solo Expenses is a flexible," she said. "We have made it extremely simple to use, even from the very first day. It is also very cost effective; it is available for a very modest outlay, and we believe the money and time saved through its use will more than cover the investment in it."Further details of the app and its pricing structure, along with more detail of the GST rules and rates, is available on the Solo Expenses website, from where the app can be downloaded.is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.ExpenseOnDemand was launched onto the market in 2003.Solo Expenses was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.Expense on Demand functionality includes:Vehicle management,Duty of Care and mileage validationSophisticated expense policy complianceCounter ApprovalsGlobal currency, policy and cross country approvalTravel booking and Credit card managementAdvanced report writerSunita Nigam (co-founder)