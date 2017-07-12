 
News By Tag
* Expenses Management App
* Expense Manager App
* Business Expense Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

New features of Solo Expenses offer greater fingertip functionality for expense management

Market-leading expenses management app Solo Expenses has introduced new features to make it an even more effective money management tool.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Expenses Management App
* Expense Manager App
* Business Expense Software

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* London - London - British IOT

LONDON, British IOT - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Since it's all about understanding and controlling the flow of funds, the new features have integrated downstream processing into the act of recording an expense, allowing for easier accounting than had previously been the case.

The range of categories to which spending can be allocated for reporting is now truly bespoke thanks to the newly-introduced ability to add new ones. What's more, categories can be activated or deactivated and reactivated at will, and VAT or accounting cost codes can be added to any or all of the categories. Alongside the app's ability to link to accounting packages, this means that more financial data can be captured and processed at the point of spending.

"We're convinced that our new developments make Solo Expenses an even more effective tool than it already is," says company co-founder Sunita Nigam. "We've given users a way to eliminate further processing tasks by building them into the expense recording process, so correctly filed and accounted data can be presented to accountants and bookkeepers.

"We want potential new users to find out for themselves just how effective it can be, which is why we are offering a completely free no-obligation trial, details of which are published on our website here, alongside our app's features," she added.

Notes to Editors

ExpenseOnDemand & Solo Expenses is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.

ExpenseOnDemand was launched onto the market in 2003.

Solo Expenses was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.

The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.

Expense on Demand functionality includes:

Vehicle management,
Duty of Care and mileage validation
Sophisticated expense policy compliance
Counter Approvals
Global currency, policy and cross country approval
Travel booking and Credit card management
Advanced report writer

Further information

Sunita Nigam  (co-founder)
sunita.nigam@expenseondemand.com
https://www.expenseondemand.com

Contact
Solo Expenses
***@soloexpenses.com
End
Source:
Email:***@soloexpenses.com Email Verified
Tags:Expenses Management App, Expense Manager App, Business Expense Software
Industry:Business
Location:London - London - British IOT
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solo Expenses News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share