New features of Solo Expenses offer greater fingertip functionality for expense management

Market-leading expenses management app Solo Expenses has introduced new features to make it an even more effective money management tool.

-- Since it's all about understanding and controlling the flow of funds, the new features have integrated downstream processing into the act of recording an expense, allowing for easier accounting than had previously been the case.The range of categories to which spending can be allocated for reporting is now truly bespoke thanks to the newly-introduced ability to add new ones. What's more, categories can be activated or deactivated and reactivated at will, and VAT or accounting cost codes can be added to any or all of the categories. Alongside the app's ability to link to accounting packages, this means that more financial data can be captured and processed at the point of spending."We're convinced that our new developments make Solo Expenses an even more effective tool than it already is," says company co-founder Sunita Nigam. "We've given users a way to eliminate further processing tasks by building them into the expense recording process, so correctly filed and accounted data can be presented to accountants and bookkeepers."We want potential new users to find out for themselves just how effective it can be, which is why we are offering a completely free no-obligation trial, details of which are published on our website here, alongside our app's features," she added.is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.ExpenseOnDemand was launched onto the market in 2003.Solo Expenses was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.Expense on Demand functionality includes:Vehicle management,Duty of Care and mileage validationSophisticated expense policy complianceCounter ApprovalsGlobal currency, policy and cross country approvalTravel booking and Credit card managementAdvanced report writerSunita Nigam (co-founder)