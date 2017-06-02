 
Koovs Launches Men's Shoes 2017 Collection

Koovs launches its latest collection in footwear for men that is being touted as one of their most versatile ever.
 
 
GURGAON, India - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Koovs launches its latest collection in footwear for men that is being touted as one of their most versatile ever. Great for warm-weather looks, this collection is a varied assortment across all lifestyle categories. Stylish and practical, formal shoes have always been considered a necessity for menfolk. Some of the most dapper designs are a part of the Koovs 2017 collection. Derby shoes and brogues in this are an amalgamation of classic dark shades. Apart from that never seen before futuristic designs are the highlights of the collection. Woven leather loafers, fringe detailing, all over prints and jute applique are other attributes of the formal range. The collection boasts of skilled craftsmanship as well, ensuring utmost support to the feet while one is at work.

Coming to the casual collection, it is being claimed to offer the perfect balance between comfort and function matched with fashion forward designs. Since it is inspired by the international high street trends, the wearer could seamlessly juggle his morning shopping sprees and date nights with a pair of sneakers that are part of the 2017 collection. You could further add to your bold yet carefree personality with espadrilles, loafers and moccasins in heartwarming shades and styles. Basically this range rests heavily on stark solids, muted neutrals as well as luxurious cutwork.

Sports shoes of the collective are for those who want to keep their fashion game up even while they work out. The collection features brands like Nike, Adidas, Fila and other big names in the sports world.  You can expect an extensive assortment of technology-driven sports trainers and sneakers. These performance enhancing shoes are meant to complete your 'active wear' look, while offering all the cushioning and breathability that an athlete's foot requires. The whole range of shoes for men at Koovs.com promises no wear and tear along with ultimate support and trend-led designs. You could make a selection from their mens shoes collection easily by logging onto Koovs.com.  You can log on to http://www.koovs.com/men/footwear/ for mens shoes shopping at Koovs.

About Koovs

Koovs.com - the online fashion shopping site of India brings the latest trends inspired by international runways, celebrity looks and on-trend street style. This online store offers a range of products from credible international brands and exclusive fashion-forward products under the Koovs label as well. The label is already the leader in social media engagement within its category in India, with over two million social followers (400,000 on Instagram and 1.8 million Facebook with the highest engagement levels of 20%). The company was also recently named the Most Popular Fashion Portal 2017 by the Youth Marketing Forum.

Koovs is the only Indian e-retailer to collaborate on one-of-a-kind capsule collections with the biggest names in global fashion. It brings together the best of Indian and international high street brands. About 150 new products are introduced on the site each week that are a mix of western wear, jewellery, footwear, sunglasses, bags, watches, t-shirts, denims, formal wear and much more for men and women. Additional features offered on the website include catwalk videos, 360° product views, Brand Edit that collates an upgraded edit of over 100 national and international brands and the Hotlist that is a shopper's gateway to fashion advice, news and trends.

Koovs Marketing Consulting Pvt. Ltd 1st Floor, 77
***@koovs.com
