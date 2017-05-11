News By Tag
Koovs Launches Summer Collection with Exclusive Brand Collaborations!
The famous Brazilian-born designer Daniella Helayel collaborates with Koovs for The Princess Collection. A favorite of Kate Middleton, Madonna..
Enjoy online fashion shopping with yet another collection that promises to be a treat for all Star Wars fanatics. This collection features the likes of Stormtrooper and Galaxy Spaceship printed shirts. The set of accessories include flip flops, plimsolls, totes and wallets in all over print inspired by the movie series. As the name suggests, this collaboration aims to offer the same adrenaline rush, style and thrill that Star Wars brought with it. Online shopping in India also gets a makeover as Koovs collaborates with Disney. This new collection Disney X KOOVS features everyone's childhood favorite Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. It comes in around 100 styles comprising ready to wear and accessories across menswear and womenswear. This vibrant assortment is high on prints with graphics, cartoonist style & hand drawn prints, ink splattered and graffiti style artwork. The one-of-a-kind clothing range is made to tickle all the right spots of fashion and style. As for accessories, Disney X KOOVS shoes and flip flops are hip, versatile and comfy. Koovs brand collaborations are aimed to add a dose of fun, glamour and pep to your mundane everyday dressing!
About Koovs
Koovs.com - the online fashion shopping site of India brings the latest trends inspired by international runways, celebrity looks and on-trend street style. Koovs offers a range of products from credible international brands and exclusive fashion-forward products under the Koovs label. The label is already the leader in social media engagement within its category in India, with over two million social followers (400,000 on Instagram and 1.8 million Facebook with the highest engagement levels of 20%). The company was also recently named the Most Popular Fashion Portal 2017 by the Youth Marketing Forum.
KOOVS is the only Indian e-retailer to collaborate on one-of-a-kind capsule collections with the biggest names in global fashion. It brings together the best of Indian and international high street brands, something that is unprecedented on the Indian fashion scene. About 150 new products are introduced on the site each week. The collections include western wear, jewellery, footwear, sunglasses, bags, watches, t-shirts, denims, formal wear and much more for men and women. Additional features offered on the website include catwalk videos, 360° product views, THE BRAND EDIT that collates an upgraded edit of over 100 national and international brands and the Hotlist that is a shopper's gateway to fashion advice, news and trends.
