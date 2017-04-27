News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Koovs Launches an Exclusive Range in Women's Dresses
Koovs.com, India's most loved online fashion store famous for its western wear offerings has just updated its collection in dresses for women.
At Koovs, their designers sincerely believe that each dress has the power to make its own statement. And that is quite clearly reflected in this updated collection in dresses. Women dresses online at Koovs.com are definitely an idle way to make a powerful statement at workplace. Fashion has been an idle tool in breaking the monotony by donning something new and up-to-the-minute and dresses are more often than not a wardrobe choice for women for such daily wear purposes. By offering everything from boxy cuts to A-line silhouettes this extensive collection claims to satisfy all style pangs that a woman might have on an everyday basis.
The new dresses for women assortment at Koovs.com is the right mix between kitschy and serious, as well as casual and formal. With a collection that consists of bell sleeves, power shoulders, bardot dresses, bandage dresses and more, this enchanting range of women dresses on Koovs celebrates the myriad hues of spirit of womanhood. For casual occasions a maxi dress or shift dress can be opted for.
All in all, the collection is true to Koovs' intrinsic identity. It is fresh in appeal, quintessentially feminine as well as vibrant in flavor. As can be expected with other collections, there is a huge variety available for a number of occasions and fashion ops. One doesn't have to shell out huge amount of moolah on big price tags to look good. The collections at Koovs are fashionable and functional as one gets to avail the best in fashion from London and India.
You can log on to Koovs.com for women's dresses shopping at http://www.koovs.com/
About Koovs
Koovs.com - The online fashion shopping site of India brings the latest trends inspired by international runways, celebrity looks and on-trend street style. Koovs offers a range of products from credible international brands and exclusive fashion-forward products under the Koovs label. The label is already the leader in social media engagement within its category in India, with over two million social followers (400,000 on Instagram and 1.8 million Facebook with the highest engagement levels of 20%). The company was also recently named the Most Popular Fashion Portal 2017 by the Youth Marketing Forum.
Koovs is the only Indian e-tailer to collaborate on one-of-a-kind capsule collections with the biggest names in global fashion. It brings together the best of Indian and international high street brands, something that is unprecedented on the Indian fashion scene. About 150 new products are introduced on the site each week. The collections include western wear, jewellery, footwear, sunglasses, bags, watches, t-shirts, denims, formal wear and much more for men and women. Additional features offered on the website include catwalk videos, 360° product views, THE BRAND EDIT that collates an upgraded edit of over 100 national and international brands and the Hotlist that is a shopper's gateway to fashion advice, news and trends.
Contact
Rahul Saraswat
01246619367
***@koovs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse