Making Life Easier for Aussie Mums

 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- You've just had a baby.

Do you know when you should be feeding?

How do you monitor the baby's weight?

What's the baby's sleep behaviour? Is it normal?

These are just a few of the simple but daunting questions faced by every single new parent.

Thankfully, these questions can now be answered by a world first product, Mum + Bub Smartband (http://www.projectnursery.com.au/mum-bub-smartband/).

This brand new wearable product has ground breaking technology that assists:

• During pregnancy
• Tracking the baby's behaviour and routines
• With parental reminders

"As mums ourselves, we know how difficult it can be to keep up with all the feedings, nappy changes and nap schedules - not to mention our own needs.

"By marrying our parenthood expertise with advanced technology we're empowering new parents to stay organised and on-track, feel confident, and look good during daily family life chaos", said Melisa Fluhr, Co-Founder, Mum + Bub Smartband.

Starting during pregnancy and continuing through your child's infancy, the Mum + Bub SmartBand offers thoughtful features and capabilities to simplify daily life and keep baby and mum healthy.

Journaling continues to be one of the biggest pain points for new mothers and the Smartband makes it easier than ever before for parents, simply through the tap of a button.

Together with sending reminders for doctors appointments, during pregnancy this Smartband allows mother's to:

• Track foetal movements
• Monitor and journal any vitamins or medications they are taking

Once the baby is born, the Mum + Bub Smartband makes it so simple to:

• Journal nap times
• Journal weight
• Work out a schedule for nappy changes
• Track how often you are breast feeding
• Track how often you are bottle feeding

The smart band syncs seamlessly to your mobile and the app also saves historical data for both mum and baby in graphs and logs, making progress easy to share with family paediatricians and doctors.

On top of everything it can also be used as a complete exercise tracker to help any mother with her fitness goals, post baby!

To interview a spokesperson on the world's first Mum + Bub Smartband or for any further questions please contact Joe Hughes from N O W! Communications on joe@nowcommunications.com.au or 0455 494 409.

-ENDS-

ADDITIONAL NOTES

RRP- $249.95 available online at http://www.projectnursery.com.au/or Harvey Norman stores nationwide.

For a high resolution image please click on the link below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6kFbrLtrGXMSFNIRVF0c3duS00/view?usp=sharing

