June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Security Mentor to Showcase Security Awareness Training at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Award-Winning, Interactive, Highly Engaging Lessons Drive Real Changes in Employee Behavior to Combat Today's Cyberthreats
 
 
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Security Mentor, pioneer of innovative security awareness training that drives real behavior change, is a Silver Sponsor of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2017, which will be held on June 12-15, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland. The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2017 is the premier gathering of security, risk management and business continuity management leaders, delivering the insight needed to guide organizations to a secure digital business future. As a Silver Sponsor, Security Mentorwill be hosting a booth (#610) where subject-matter experts will discuss the benefits of interactive, highly engaging, security awareness training.

"Employees are more likely these days to face situations that could easily allow attackers to find their way into their company if they aren't properly trained," said Marie White, CEO and President, Security Mentor. "There's never been a more important time and need for highly-engaging security awareness training. Organizations can't afford to lose millions of dollars from cyberattacks and we must arm employees with security education that leads to an overall change in behavior. Our pioneering training model of 10-minute, highly interactive lessons, delivered on a monthly basis, has changed the way organizations conduct their security education procedures and we look forward to showcasing our award-winning program at this year's Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit."

In order to achieve success, security and risk leaders must embrace new approaches to digital business while maintaining a proven control architecture that lessens enterprise risk. The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides attendees with best practices and strategies to maintain cost-effective security and risk programs in order to support digital business and drive enterprise success. The comprehensive agenda addresses the latest threats, flexible new security architectures, governance strategies, the chief information security officer (CISO) role and more.

Gartner attendees are invited to stop by the Security Mentor booth to learn how the company's effective security awareness training drives real, immediate behavior change by combining engaging, highly interactive training that employees love to take, with content-rich lessons that convey critical security information. For more information, visit the company's website (http://www.securitymentor.com/), follow the company on Twitter at @SecurityMentor and on LinkedIn. Join the conversation at the event on Twitter with the hashtag #GartnerSEC.

About Security Mentor

Security Mentor is a visionary and global leader in the security awareness training and education industry.  Organizations worldwide rely on the Security Mentor Training Program to transform their workforces into security savvy employees.  The foundation of the Training Program is our brief, interactive, highly engaging lessons that teach critical security skills in an easy-to-understand, fun format that drives real behavior change.  Security Mentor's training is available as a cloud-based service from Security Mentor with optional Federated Single Sign-on (SSO), or as SCORM 1.2 compliant modules for use with an organization's own Learning Management System (LMS). Incorporated in 2008, Security Mentor's innovative products and services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises, military, state and local governments, nonprofits and education institutions.

