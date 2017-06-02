News By Tag
Security Mentor to Showcase Security Awareness Training at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
Award-Winning, Interactive, Highly Engaging Lessons Drive Real Changes in Employee Behavior to Combat Today's Cyberthreats
"Employees are more likely these days to face situations that could easily allow attackers to find their way into their company if they aren't properly trained," said Marie White, CEO and President, Security Mentor. "There's never been a more important time and need for highly-engaging security awareness training. Organizations can't afford to lose millions of dollars from cyberattacks and we must arm employees with security education that leads to an overall change in behavior. Our pioneering training model of 10-minute, highly interactive lessons, delivered on a monthly basis, has changed the way organizations conduct their security education procedures and we look forward to showcasing our award-winning program at this year's Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit."
In order to achieve success, security and risk leaders must embrace new approaches to digital business while maintaining a proven control architecture that lessens enterprise risk. The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides attendees with best practices and strategies to maintain cost-effective security and risk programs in order to support digital business and drive enterprise success. The comprehensive agenda addresses the latest threats, flexible new security architectures, governance strategies, the chief information security officer (CISO) role and more.
Gartner attendees are invited to stop by the Security Mentor booth to learn how the company's effective security awareness training drives real, immediate behavior change by combining engaging, highly interactive training that employees love to take, with content-rich lessons that convey critical security information. For more information, visit the company's website (http://www.securitymentor.com/
About Security Mentor
Security Mentor is a visionary and global leader in the security awareness training and education industry. Organizations worldwide rely on the Security Mentor Training Program to transform their workforces into security savvy employees. The foundation of the Training Program is our brief, interactive, highly engaging lessons that teach critical security skills in an easy-to-understand, fun format that drives real behavior change. Security Mentor's training is available as a cloud-based service from Security Mentor with optional Federated Single Sign-on (SSO), or as SCORM 1.2 compliant modules for use with an organization's own Learning Management System (LMS). Incorporated in 2008, Security Mentor's innovative products and services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises, military, state and local governments, nonprofits and education institutions.
