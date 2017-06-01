News By Tag
Rush Graduates from Elite Trusts and Estates Program
Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Fletcher H. Rush graduated from Class II of the Florida Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
Mr. Rush graduated from the University of Florida Graduate Tax Program receiving his LL.M. in legal taxation. He received his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude, in Economics from the University of Florida, Warrington College of Business. While attending law school, he was honored as a recipient of the Book Award, Advanced Estate Planning in the fall of 2011.
Mr. Rush is also active in the community and supports several local organizations. He is a member of the Sertoma Club of Venice, a member of the Sarasota County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and previously served as the Chairman for the Venice Estate Planning Council.
About Florida Fellows Institute
The Florida Fellows Institute was created by Florida Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) to develop the profession's future leaders through a series of in-depth educational presentations led by outstanding subject matter experts in each field. The six sessions in the inaugural Institute begin in September 2015 and end in May 2016. Recognizing the importance of the content of each session, participants to be recognized as Graduates of the Institute will successfully complete all six programs. Learn more by visiting http://www.floridafellowsinstitute.org.
About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit http://www.farr.com.
