Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique of Lake Tahoe Releasing Cookbook by Owner-Chef Douglas Dale
First book since opening Wolfdale's in 1978, full of tales and tastes spanning the past 38 years
More than a cookbook, Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique is an autobiography in which Chef Dale shares stories of culinary passion and creativity. Each chapter begins with a personal account from a different period of his life, followed by signature recipes across Starters, Soups & Salads, Entrees, Sauces, Basics, Desserts, and Spirits. Throughout the book's 220 pages, stunning photography compliments each of nearly 70 recipes and provides a visual timeline of his years in Buffalo Boston, studying in Japan, the early days of Wolfdale's, and its current location in Tahoe City, California. Chef Dale's dedication to always look for that inspiring element, new technique and unconventional combination of flavors, has helped him become a successful chef and restaurant owner in a rather isolated resort town for nearly four decades.
Nationally known for his cutting-edge cuisine, Chef Dale's culinary fundamentals are essentially Asian and European fused with a California spirit. Holding a time-tested kitchen motto "Fresh Food Simply Prepared," Wolfdale's menu and wine selection changes frequently to reflect the availability of locally sourced, fresh ingredients and newly released vintages. Wolfdale's Restaurant is considered one of Lake Tahoe's finest and most creative dining experiences offering a unique style of East-West cuisine, an award-winning wine selection, and original cocktails.
"I've been blessed with the liberty to continuously innovate and experiment with my cooking beyond traditional Japanese," said Chef Dale. "Our lasting success as a restaurant for this many years, however, is a direct result from self-reflection, durability, and consistent determination to not only survive, but always improve."
Born in Buffalo, New York, Chef Dale grew up working in the kitchen of the Club Sheridan where his Dad performed as an entertainer. In his twenties, he studied oshojin ryori "Purification Food" while living at Mineji Temple in southern Japan. Upon returning to the United States in 1976 he apprenticed under one of the first 'celebrity chefs', Hiroshi Hayashi at the bustling Seventh Inn Restaurant in Boston. Chef Hayashi was a master sensei teaching culinary discipline, technique and how to be a leader as a chef in your community.
Leading with a forward from Larry Ruvo, Senior Managing Director at Southern Wine & Spirits of NV, Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique is lined with heart-felt testimonials from legendary clients.
"Wolfdale's!
In 1978, Chef Dale opened the original Wolfdale's in Homewood, California on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. The isolation of the tiny mountain community allowed him the creative liberty to invent new recipes instead of being influenced by culinary food fads. In 1986 at the age of 33, Dale and his wife Kathleen moved Wolfdale's to the larger north shore community of Tahoe City. The historic building was built in 1889 in south Lake Tahoe and was moved 22 miles across the lake aboard a log barge in 1901. With numerous renovations along the way, Wolfdale's welcomes old friends and new guests 30 years later.
"Sinatra brought the rat pack and prime rib to Tahoe but Wolfdale's brought the first real chef driven food to the north side of the lake. Tahoe is an amazing place so experience it through this book." - Chef Roy Choi.
