Sierra Sotheby's Secures Buyer for $45.5M Purchase in South Tahoe
The South Lake Tahoe property known as 'The Chateau at the Village,' has been purchased
The purchased property includes approximately 8 acres of land and entitlements with additional condo-tel "air rights" above the existing commercial space. Also, related parking and garage structures, former convention center pad and commercial and accessory uses are included. The property purchased does not include the existing retail buildings and improvements.
In its entirety, the Chateau at the Village is an 11.5-acre retail and residential development site located at the California/Nevada state line. In 2014, the first phase was completed offering 31,000 gross square feet of retail space. Still in development, the second phase known as 'Zalanta Resort at the Village' consists of a 30-unit luxury condominium complex located directly across from the Heavenly Gondola with the balance of 387 luxury condo-tel being acquired by Chateau Land Holdings, Inc.
"We're extremely excited to introduce this project to the market and look forward to working with our neighbors including Heavenly resort owner Vail Resorts, and local vendors and suppliers," said Sierra Sotheby's International Realty Broker Vince Scott. "This Project represents a huge impact to the local job market and overall revenues to the community of South Lake Tahoe. It will also be a vital part of the downtown improvements proposed to enhance and improve pedestrian and vehicle circulation."
Development Partner, South Tahoe Development Co., CEO Will Oswald says, "We intend to complete the existing plan with some modifications on the condo-tel project consisting of luxury residential whole ownership units. We are currently in discussions with Vail Resorts to manage the property offerings, including full-service hotel-type amenities."
"We are in the design and engineering phase determining the ideal product mix and quality of finish detail including spa, restaurants and amenity packages," explains Will Oswald, CEO of South Tahoe Development Co. "We will stay within the existing framework of the permit while putting a world-class touch on this project."
The original convention center plan will be eliminated and replaced with smaller meeting rooms targeting incentive and group events. The target date for construction to commence is expected to be in the Spring 2018, however, definitive dates have not been established for pre-sales or construction at this time.
###
About Sierra Sotheby's International Realty
Sierra Sotheby's International Realty has nine real estate offices throughout Lake Tahoe and Truckee. For more information visit http://www.sierrasothebysrealty.com/
The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 sales associates located in approximately 850 offices in 65 countries and territories worldwide, offering agents and clients true international reach. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Contact
Brit Crezee
Sierra Sotheby’s International
***@sierrasothebysrealty.com
End
