Crown Hyundai Honored With Customer Service Awards From Top Review Sites
Crown Hyundai was recently honored with a 2017 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award, marking the fourth time it has been recognized by the industry-leading review site. The dealer also earned its third consecutive DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award.
"At Crown Hyundai our goal is to provide the very best experience for every single customer. Whether they stop by to shop, for service, or need help with a part, we always want to make sure they leave our dealership happy. So these awards are important to us because they represent our team's hard work, and our ongoing commitment to customer service," said [G.R Tarr], General Manager at Crown Hyundai.
The Consumer Satisfaction Award is awarded annually by DealerRater based on the website's proprietary PowerScore, a Bayesian algorithm that takes into account the dealership's star rating, as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.
Crown Hyundai currently has a 4.9 star rating on DealerRater.com, and a 99% recommend rate out of its 2,149 lifetime reviews.
In order to qualify for the Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award, dealerships must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds.com over the past year. Dealerships are also required to have at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years.
The Crown Automotive Dealership is currently listed as a Premier Dealer on Edmunds.com, boasting five star ratings in both Sales and Service with 125 and 90 reviews, respectively.
About DealerRater Dealer of The Year Awards
DealerRater's Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a Bayesian algorithm called PowerScore™, which considers the dealership's average DealerRater star-rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.
Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.
About Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards
The Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards are given annually to dealerships across the nation that consistently deliver great car-shopping experiences. Now in its fifth year, Edmunds presented awards to 817 car dealers who have earned the highest overall rating for customer satisfaction in Edmunds' dealer sales ratings.
In order to be eligible, dealers must participate in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program and must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds over the past year. Additionally, they must have maintained at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years to be recognized.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
