News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
All About Form 941 for 2017 and its Impact on Your Business
IRS Form 941 (otherwise known as the Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return) is the link between your payroll records and the IRS tax records. It is required to be filed 4 times every year if you operate a business with employees working for you. An employer is responsible for withholding federal income tax and other payroll taxes from each employee's paycheck and remitting it to the IRS. Each Form 941 you file reports the total amount of tax you withheld during the quarter. There are tax penalties for not filing Form 941 on a timely basis. If you file late your company can be penalized by the IRS. You can also be penalized for any late payments! The last date for this quarter form submission is July 31!
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Webinar attendees will learn:
· Due dates Form due dates
· Line by line review of Form 941 for 2017
· What's new for 2017 including the new qualified small business payroll tax credit
· How to reconcile the Forms 941 with the Forms W-2
· Tips to balance Form 941 and Schedule B to the penny—as required by the IRS
· Tips for completing the Schedule B—liability dates vs. deposit dates
· Who should sign the Form 941?
· Reporting third party sick pay, group term life insurance, and tips correctly
· What to do if you discover an error in deposits for the quarter when completing the Form 941
· Using the 941X form to correct the Form 941
· The reconciliations needed under IRS and Social Security Administration regulations
To register for the webinar, visithttps://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com
Contact
Edupliance
***@edupliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse