Bishop Vashti Mckenzie makes history with EEW Magazine 'Best Book of the Year' Award Win

-- Congratulations are in order for Bishop Vashti McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME)--the first woman to be elected to the level of Episcopal office in the AME denomination's 200-year history.Her new book,, is this year's winner of EEW Magazine's "Best Book of the Year" Award, an honor bestowed annually upon African-American Christian authors for outstanding faith-based works.She has also landed the June 2017 cover of the award-winning online magazine, one of the world's leading web publications for women of faith and color.This year, unlike previous years, EEW Magazine's editorial staff suspended its nationwide search which has, over the years, drawn thousands of submissions, and chose from a more select pool of authors.Bishop McKenzie's "Best Book" win is unprecedented, in that, for the first time in EEW's history, the coveted award has been given to an author of multiple books. Typically, the prestigious honor is reserved for first-time authors.EEW Magazine's President, Dianna Hobbs, made the final determination.This historic award is just one of many in a long line of firsts for Bishop McKenzie, 70. She is also the first woman to serve as the President of the Council of Bishops, Chair of the General Conference Commission and was the Host Bishop for the 49th Session of the General Conference of the AME Church in June 2012 with more than 30,000 in attendance."After reading, I realized that women around the world that trust EEW Magazine as a source of spiritual guidance should be introduced to Bishop Vashti McKenzie's book," said Hobbs, 40, a well-respected advertising and book promotions partner with the world's largest and best known Christian publishers."Her wisdom was such a great blessing to me and I wouldn't dare keep this gem a secret from our readers around the world," Hobbs added.T.D. Jakes called the book "profound and practical."White House Correspondent April D. Ryan saidis "anointed."It is indeed all those things. And, Bishop McKenzie can add award-winning to the title.to read her full feature in EEW Magazine's June 2017 online issue.Empowering Everyday Women Online Magazine is one of the world's leading faith-based web publications geared toward Christian women of color. Launched in 2007, the web mag is among the most trusted names in Christian journalism. It is headed up by Dianna Hobbs, award-winning founder of Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization. The exclusive web-based property is donor and advertiser-supported.