News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
D&SNGRR Announces 2017 Dates and Ticket Pricing for Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails
A craft beer showcase spotlighting five prominent Durango-based breweries, this year's Durango Brew Train will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Now in its fourth consecutive year, and set for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1, Wine & Rails is a widely-anticipated wine tasting extravaganza featuring multiple vintages from four notable Four Corner-area wineries, exceptional cuisine, and live musical entertainment. Tickets for both events may now be purchased online through the D&SNGRR website at www.durangotrain.com, or by calling the railroad's toll-free reservation hotline at (888) 872-4607.
"With each passing year, the Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails become more and more popular among our guests as they remain attracted to locally-produced craft beer and wine," said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the D&SNGRR, and the architect and executive producer of the Durango Brew Train and Wine and Rails event series. "Beyond delivering exceptional experiences aboard the D&SNGRR, these two special events provide our guests with unique opportunities to meet and interact with the brewmasters and vintners who produce these fine products, and to enjoy themselves during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year in the Four Corners area."
About the Durango Brew Train
With excursions on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 30, the Durango Brew Train is a craft-beer lover's dream come true. As the D&SNGRR makes its way among the fall foliage through the Animas River valley to Cascade Canyon, guests mingle with knowledgeable brewers and sample products from five Durango-based breweries: Animas Brewing Company (http://www.animasbrewing.com/
Durango Brew Train standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. The seven-hour event is open only to adults 21 years of age or older.
About Wine & Rails
A unique mobile wine tasting experience aboard a historic steam train, Wine & Rails is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1. After boarding the train, wine aficionados will talk to winemakers about their products; sample vintages from Four Corners-area wineries 5680' Vineyards (http://coloradowine.com/
Wine & Rails standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. An adults-only event for guests 21 years of age and over, Wine & Rails lasts approximately seven hours.
Note to Editors: High-resolution photos of the Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails are available upon request by contacting D&SNGRR marketing specialist Martha Gowin at (970) 385-8801, or by e-mail at mgowin@durangotrain.com.
Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
Caddy Marketing and Communications
***@caddymarketingonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017