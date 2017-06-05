 
News By Tag
* DSNGRR
* DurangoTrain
* Durango
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durango
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

D&SNGRR Announces 2017 Dates and Ticket Pricing for Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails

 
 
D&SNGRR's Durango Brew Train 2017
D&SNGRR's Durango Brew Train 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* DSNGRR
* DurangoTrain
* Durango

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Durango - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Products

DURANGO, Colo. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR)™, which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced the 2017 dates, ticket availability, and pricing of its highly-popular Durango Brew Train craft beer experiences and Wine & Rails wine tasting events.

A craft beer showcase spotlighting five prominent Durango-based breweries, this year's Durango Brew Train will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Now in its fourth consecutive year, and set for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1, Wine & Rails is a widely-anticipated wine tasting extravaganza featuring multiple vintages from four notable Four Corner-area wineries, exceptional cuisine, and live musical entertainment. Tickets for both events may now be purchased online through the D&SNGRR website at www.durangotrain.com, or by calling the railroad's toll-free reservation hotline at (888) 872-4607.

"With each passing year, the Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails become more and more popular among our guests as they remain attracted to locally-produced craft beer and wine," said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the D&SNGRR, and the architect and executive producer of the Durango Brew Train and Wine and Rails event series. "Beyond delivering exceptional experiences aboard the D&SNGRR, these two special events provide our guests with unique opportunities to meet and interact with the brewmasters and vintners who produce these fine products, and to enjoy themselves during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year in the Four Corners area."

About the Durango Brew Train
With excursions on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 30, the Durango Brew Train is a craft-beer lover's dream come true. As the D&SNGRR makes its way among the fall foliage through the Animas River valley to Cascade Canyon, guests mingle with knowledgeable brewers and sample products from five Durango-based breweries:  Animas Brewing Company (http://www.animasbrewing.com/), BREW Pub & Kitchen (http://brewpubkitchen.com/), Carver Brewing Company (http://carverbrewing.com/), Ska Brewing (http://skabrewing.com/), and Steamworks Brewing Company (http://steamworksbrewing.com/). After arriving in the canyon, riders will have two additional hours of beer tasting, garnering further insights from brewmasters, listening to live music from local bands, eating a gourmet Bavarian luncheon, and strolling along the river or across the scenic footbridge. For a video experience of the Durango Brew Train, please visit http://vimeo.com/218060338.



Durango Brew Train standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. The seven-hour event is open only to adults 21 years of age or older.

About Wine & Rails
A unique mobile wine tasting experience aboard a historic steam train, Wine & Rails is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1. After boarding the train, wine aficionados will talk to winemakers about their products; sample vintages from Four Corners-area wineries 5680' Vineyards (http://coloradowine.com/winery/5680-2/) (Paonia), Garrett Estate Cellars (http://www.garrettestatecellars.com/) (Olathe/Montrose), Four Leaves Winery (http://fourleaveswinery.com/) (Durango), and Sutcliffe Vineyards (http://sutcliffewines.com/) (Cortez); and engage in a rousing game of wine trivia with exciting prizes on the line. Once at Cascade Canyon, guests will spend two hours sampling additional wines; eating a delightful Mediterranean cuisine luncheon; listening and dancing to live music; playing fun yard games; and making fabulous memories in the fall air along the Animas River. On the return trip, Wine & Rails riders will enjoy dessert and coffee. For a video experience of Wine & Rails, please visit http://vimeo.com/144398751.

Wine & Rails standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. An adults-only event for guests 21 years of age and over, Wine & Rails lasts approximately seven hours.

Note to Editors:  High-resolution photos of the Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails are available upon request by contacting D&SNGRR marketing specialist Martha Gowin at (970) 385-8801, or by e-mail at mgowin@durangotrain.com.

Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
Caddy Marketing and Communications
***@caddymarketingonline.com
End
Source:Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
Email:***@caddymarketingonline.com Email Verified
Tags:DSNGRR, DurangoTrain, Durango
Industry:Tourism
Location:Durango - Colorado - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share