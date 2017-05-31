News By Tag
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Helps High Achievers, Businesses & Entrepreneurs Reach Success
Technology specialist, Evernote Certified Consultant and professional office organizer Emily Parks helps clients incorporate technology and productivity tools for successful work life integration.
Parks specializes in helping clients gather the optimal tools for driving desired results. Specifically, she works with clients to create:
· Efficient workflow processes
· Streamlined and organized workspaces
· Technology that best meets your specific needs
· Systems for implementing all available resources
· Communication skills, delegation options and strategic planning
Parks will be offering a Lunch and Learn, Work Life Integration to Better Achieve Your Goals on Thursday, June 22nd from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. You will learn how to do the following:
· Create habits for proactively investing your limited time;
· Prioritize to attack the most important of life's to-do items;
· Strategically focus on outcomes over activities to achieve multiple goals simultaneously;
· Implement tech tools for better time management and productivity;
· Apply a work-life integration plan and more.
For more information and to register for class: https://www.eventbrite.com/
June begins hurricane season. Is your business prepared if a hurricane hits? In this short video, Parks shares how to prepare your business' data issues in case of an emergency. She emphasizes steps that will protect your data and allow you to keep your technology running no matter what happens.
https://youtu.be/
Want to learn how else Emily can support you? Visit her site to learn more about the ways Emily helps clients become more productive, strategically plan, find work life integration, and achieve greater profitability at organizeforsuccess.biz.
Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is anEvernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Contact
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz
End
