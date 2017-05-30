Feeding Systems Market worth 1,474.1 Million USD by 2023

Feeding Systems Market categorizes global market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), System Type (Rail Guided System, Conveyor Belt System, Self-Propelled System), Application (Dairy Farm, Poultry Farm, Swine Farm, Equine Farm), Region.

Contact

Marketsandmarkets

***@gmail.com Marketsandmarkets

End

-- The report "Feeding Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), System Type (Rail Guided System, Conveyor Belt System, Self-Propelled System), Application (Dairy Farm, Poultry Farm, Swine Farm, Equine Farm), Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The feeding systems market is projected to grow from USD 911.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,474.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.34% between 2017 and 2023."Feeding Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2023"Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.The rapid growth of the feeding systems market can be attributed to various factors, which include growing number of dairy farms across the globe, continuous technological advancements in the feeding management, along with new product launches, and substantial cost savings associated with livestock feeding management.Among applications, the self-propelled system segment is projected to lead the feeding systems market during the forecast period. A number of factors such as increasing preference of livestock farm owners for automated feeding systems, such as total mixed ration (TMR) feeding and feed wagon, and easy availability of various innovative feeding systems, such as liquid feeding systems and dry feeding systems are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.The hardware offering segment is projected to lead the feeding systems market during the forecast period due to increasing use of automated and control devices, and sensing and monitoring devices, such as radio frequency identification (RFID), sensors, and global system positioning (GPS) technologies in the livestock farming. The growth of this segment can also be attributed to the increasing preference of the livestock farm owners towards automated feeding systems, technological advancements in feeding management by the introduction of innovative products by the key players, rising demand for dairy products across the globe, and increasing number of dairy cattle, globally.The Asia Pacific feeding systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific feeding systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The increasing adoption of various feeding management technologies and growing number of dairy cattle and poultry in the Asia Pacific countries, especially in India, China, and Japan, among others, are expected to lead to the growth of the Asia Pacific feeding systems market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific feeding systems market is also expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the technological advancements in the feeding management and increased awareness among farmers regarding the latest feeding technologies.The report also profiles the key players, such as DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely Holding S.A.R.L (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Steinsvik Group AS (Norway), Bauer Technics A.S. (Czech Republic), Agrologic Ltd. (Israel), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc. (Canada), and Cormall AS (Denmark), among others operating in the feeding systems market.MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets™701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel: 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com