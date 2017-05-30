News By Tag
Now You can See through Walls by Using Wi-Fi
On the other hand, inventors have discovered something similar. They have found that Wi-Fi when passing through the walls can be used for visualization of what happening in the other room. Moreover, we are well aware of the fact that Wi-Fi signals can pass through the walls of our houses to serve us with internet messages.
The inventors in Germany have devised a method with the help of which they can take 3D holograms of objects inside a room from another room. This technique has been developed by Philip Holl and Friedemann Reinhard. They belong to the Technical University of Munich. In this context, it is interesting to note that all the signals that emerge from the router do not reach the smartphones and computers entirely. They bounce off from several objects.
The scientists have used this feature of Wi-Fi to take 3D pictures of objects inside a room. According to Philip Holl, over the past two years, there has been an explosion of strategies for Wi-Fi imaging that is passive in nature.
This method utilizes Wifi signals to scan a room. By using the antennas, the signals can be used to obtain the phase. Moreover, they can be used to judge the intensity of the field. On the other hand, the method scans both the source spot and the areas where it bounces off from the room.
It is interesting to note that this process produces a holographic image of the place. Additionally, it can be said that this method can also be used in case of rescue operations in the wake of natural disasters like avalanche and earthquake. On the flipside, these types of inventions can cause privacy risks. Hence, this method is very useful as it can be used for rescue operations.
