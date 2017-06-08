Google Launches a New Program to Fight Hackers It is a widely accepted notion that in recent years, malware, ransomware, and virus news are on the rise.

End

-- It is a widely accepted notion that in recent years, malware, ransomware, and virus news are on the rise. Moreover, these kinds of problems are even hard for many expert computer operators to tackle. By taking into consideration all these facts, Google has decided to teach several individuals to learn some best practices. Additionally, it can be said that the search giant has been able to create a new program that can facilitate the need of young people to make smart decisions in the online world.However, Google has termed its new program would be suitable for kids. On the flipside, as per the inputs from many tech experts, this program can also teach young people to memorize some best practices to make them able to dodge the internet safety issues.In this context, it is worth mentioning that the new program that is created by Google is being named as "Be Internet Awesome." It also includes a video game called Interland and also has a classroom curriculum. As per Pavni Diwanji who is also the Vice President of the Engineering for Kids and Families have mentioned in a recent post that it is vital for kids to make smart decisions in the online world if they want to make the best use of the web.Summer Vacations for the kids are around the corner, and hence it is an excellent time for them to enroll in the educational program launched by Google. It is a new initiative by Google with the help of which they can master the art of digital smartness. This new educational initiative on internet security also shares some valuable inputs on how to put a limit to share personal details. Also, it teaches us to avoid online hackers and malware.This educational program is also quite helpful in making us aware of the need for creating a secure password. The video game helps the students to find interest in the matters of online and digital security. Another fascinating thing about this program is that it has separate resources for kids, their educators, and their parents.