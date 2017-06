This Malware is More Dangerous than WannaCry

Contact

There is a new malware that has emerged in the market which is more potent and hazardous than the WannaCry. The name of this new malware is EternalRocks. It has been invented by cyber security expert of Croatia Miroslav Stampar. He claims this malware is stronger than WanaCry. This ransomware has infected computers in over 150 nations in the middle of May. This new worm comprises of seven exploiting areas that have come from the US National Security Agency. Few antivirus companies in the market can effectively counter the threats of this deadly virus. Hence, we have to be on our toes to eliminate the threat of this malware.The six of the tools of the NSA were utilized by the agencies in the US to undertake cybersquatting actions. This has been leaked by a hacking group ShadowBrokers. As per the inputs of Stampar, this hacking group ShadowBrokers usually exploits DoublePulsar, EternalBlue, EternalChampion, EternalRomace, EternalSynergy and ArchiTouch.By using only two of these tools like the DoublePulsar and the EternalBlue, EternalRocks can sow chaos in various big institutions. Moreover, the discovery of this new worm has been termed as scary after completing the verification that it has successfully invaded all the computers in the major companies.The EternalRocks is currently in the phase of propagation, and it is waiting for more control updates and commands. It implies that it can be activated at any point of time. This malware can start downloading the exploits after 24 hours, and after that, it gives a signal to the other affected computer servers. At the present moment, this virus can stay hidden in computers. It is a bit different from the WannaCry Ransomware.WannaCry is a very dangerous form of ransomware as it invaded major computers and companies all around the world and demanded ransom from them. These types of virus and malware attacks are very dangerous to the companies as it can steal their private data. Unlike WannaCry, this virus does not activate any ransomware which is quite a good thing keeping in mind the vast scale destructions of the WannaCry malware.