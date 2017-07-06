What are the Researchers Saying About the New Vaccine for Ransomware Attacks?

End

-- All the people, across the world are awaiting the much-awaited discovery of a virus kill switch that is rumored to be capable of killing any massive spread of the ransomware outbreak. The researchers instead have come out with a vaccine like software which successfully can halt the spread of the attacking ransomware, as reported by the Bleeping Computer.Lately, the world was gravely attacked by the ransomware called WannaCry which took in its custody, many important or crucial documents of the important commercial and administrative services of countries like France, Netherlands, Russia, Ukraine, Denmark and even some portion of India. The experts found the similarities of this malware with Petya ransomware, which had its encryption included of the records of the Master Boot or the (MBR), on the infected systems. Many are saying that this malware was not witnessed previously and therefore, it must be called NotPetya.The security researcher of Cyber reason, Amit Serper is said to have discovered the way of how the ransomware operated when he searched for a definite local file. He said that he would end the ransomware encryption process if the file had existed since the very beginning on the disk. The victims can block the ransomware by executing the virus from creating a file on their computing devices.It is extremely easy to implement the technical vaccination, by creating a file called perfect in the c:\windows folder, and then set the folder to the mode of read-only. The reason to call it a vaccination rather than a kill switch lies in the fact that the programming can affect only when the folder is stored inside the machine. A kill switch, on the other hand, can be activated when the virus attacks the computing device on the first hand.Petya, the malicious software or ransomware has affected many esteemed organizations like Mondelez, Danish shipping, DLA Piper and many other devices of the famous companies. The data of these organizations were locked up and displayed the message of paying a certain amount of money, without which, the data cannot be retrieved again. In the past two months, alongside WannaCry, Petya scored as the second biggest ransom attack of the cyber world which halted the working structure of many esteemed organizations. The NSA or the National Security Agency leaked the documents of the creators of this software and named them the Shadow Brokers.