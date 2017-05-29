 
News By Tag
* High Voltage
* Stem
* Wimshurst
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Christchurch
  Canterbury
  New Zealand
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029


Cool New Electrostatic Generator Kit

The SparKIT Wimshurst electrostatic generator is a new take on a 130 year old classic
 
 
SparKIT high voltage electrostatic generator
SparKIT high voltage electrostatic generator
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine having a reliable electrostatic generator that is low cost enough to have one available for every student in a science class or a unique and cool gift for the person who has everything.

Developed as a school science fair project in 2016 by a then 12 year old student, the SparKIT machine is a new take on the much loved Wimshurst electrostatic generator.

Leveraging modern printed circuit board manufacture to produce a simple and reliable high voltage generator capable of over 20,000 volts of static electricity, the SparKIT machine has been sucessfuly brought to the market in both easy to assemble kitset and pre-assembled versions.

A soldering iron, solder, and simple hand tools are all that is required to build the kitset in about one hour.

Two AA size batteries provide enough power to operate the generator for hours of fun and experiments, from producing 2cm sparks, running an electrostatic motor or demonstrating the force of ion wind.

For more information, or to purchase, visit http://www.sparkitelectrostatics.com

Contact
Luka & Julian Phillips
SparKIT
***@gmail.com
End
Source:SparKIT
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:High Voltage, Stem, Wimshurst
Industry:Education
Location:Christchurch - Canterbury - New Zealand
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rixen PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share