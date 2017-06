Cool New Electrostatic Generator Kit

The SparKIT Wimshurst electrostatic generator is a new take on a 130 year old classic

-- Imagine having a reliable electrostatic generator that is low cost enough to have one available for every student in a science class or a unique and cool gift for the person who has everything.Developed as a school science fair project in 2016 by a then 12 year old student, the SparKIT machine is a new take on the much loved Wimshurst electrostatic generator.Leveraging modern printed circuit board manufacture to produce a simple and reliable high voltage generator capable of over 20,000 volts of static electricity, the SparKIT machine has been sucessfuly brought to the market in both easy to assemble kitset and pre-assembled versions.A soldering iron, solder, and simple hand tools are all that is required to build the kitset in about one hour.Two AA size batteries provide enough power to operate the generator for hours of fun and experiments, from producing 2cm sparks, running an electrostatic motor or demonstrating the force of ion wind.For more information, or to purchase, visit http://www.sparkitelectrostatics.com