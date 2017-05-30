Palambridge Launches the Sourcing PowerPack, Bringing Micro-consulting to Strategic Procurement
LOS ANGELES - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Palambridge, a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence, announced today that they have launched a strategic productized service package: the Sourcing PowerPack.
The Sourcing PowerPack provides clients with access to the expertise they need when they need it, maximizing procurement value while minimizing the risks associated with strategic sourcing. Offering the advantages of the Palambridge platform through a structured pilot framework, serves as a low-risk entry point for companies interested in test driving an on-demand delivery model.
"A successful sourcing project must optimize the right combination of business requirements, market conditions, and supplier capabilities,"
The Sourcing PowerPack costs $16,950 for 4 micro-projects and can be redeemed against the following activities:
· Sourcing Strategy Consultation & Validation
· Supplier Negotiation Strategy
· Contracting & Redline Strategy
Each activity is delivered by a member of the Palambridge Circle of Experts or through our pre-vetted partner ecosystem and is overseen by a Palambridge Account Manager. Sourcing PowerPack clients who upgrade to the full Palambridge credit-based commercial model within 30 days of redeeming their final PowerPack credit will enjoy a preferred client discount.
To learn more about how the Palambridge Sourcing PowerPack can turbocharge your next sourcing project, click here.
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
