Market Dojo Partners With The Newly Launched Palambridge Platform
Re-imagining procurement's capabilities with intelligent auction software
Market Dojo is a pioneering software-as-
"Market Dojo brings the right combination of flexibility and functionality to power Palambridge's auction-enabled sourcing projects," said Philip Ideson, Managing Director of Palambridge. "Our clients will benefit from their ease of use, quick solution access, and transparent pricing – something that brings Market Dojo's value proposition into full alignment with the principles Palambridge was founded on."
The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners that share their revolutionary point of view about procurement's future trajectory. Market Dojo's sourcing, category management, innovation, and information management technology will be applied as part of Palambridge's on demand managed services and execution support.
"Our goal is to help procurement professionals get the most out of eSourcing, and we see Palambridge as the next step in procurement modernization,"
Palambridge and Market Dojo welcome all procurement individuals and organizations to leverage their combined strengths by reaching out and inquiring about a custom-fit program to meet their goals.
About Market Dojo
Market Dojo offers an easy to use, professional solution with completely transparent pricing, all hosted online. Developed by procurement professionals, their software has the capability to run RFQs and both forward and reverse self-managed online auctions for an unlimited variety of sourcing or asset disposal activities. For more information visit www.marketdojo.com.
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
