RFP365 Partners With The Newly Launched Palambridge Platform
Reinventing procurement's capabilities with simple, intelligent sourcing
RFP365 is an end-to-end RFP management solution for writing RFPs, gathering proposals, and evaluating vendor capabilities.
"RFP365 in reimagining the potential associated with RFPs, alleviating the inefficiencies and frustrations that have dogged procurement and suppliers in the past," said Philip Ideson, Managing Director of Palambridge. "They understand that is it possible to reach better sourcing decisions faster, while bringing transparency to the supplier selection process."
The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners that share their revolutionary point of view about procurement's future trajectory. RFP365 ensures a quality result by engaging internal stakeholders and prospective suppliers and making the collaboration process simple and intelligent.
"We're excited to partner with Palambridge. " said David Hulsen, Co-Founder & Operations Lead of RFP365. "Now more than ever, procurement professionals need easy access to seasoned experts and the right resources to help them move forward, and Palambridge provides just that. We're extremely impressed by their commitment to provide superior insight and value to the industry."
Palambridge and RFP365 welcome all procurement individuals and organizations to leverage their combined strengths by reaching out and inquiring about a custom-fit program to meet their goals.
About RFP365
RFP365 streamlines the RFP process for both Buyers and Vendors. For Buyers, our cloud-based platform allows you to compare vendors apples to apples, scoring responses side-by-side (no more manual matrices). Real-time analytics compare responses over time, making it easy to track supplier trends and quickly short list. It's smarter, faster, vendor selection. For more information visit www.rfp365.com.
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
Kelly Barner
***@palambridge.com
