Future Purchasing Partners With The Newly Launched Palambridge Platform
Re-imagining procurement's capabilities by making transformative efforts a reality
Future Purchasing is a specialist procurement consultancy formed in 2002 and with its head office in Guildford, UK. They are acknowledged experts in highly practical procurement improvement and transformation, with a strong track record in cost reduction, category management and performance learning.
"Future Purchasing is successful in a wide range of strategic pursuits," said Philip Ideson, Managing Director of Palambridge. "They are leaders in designing, building and implementing category and supplier management frameworks that create value far beyond savings alone, and their philosophy is closely aligned with our core principles."
The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners that share their revolutionary point of view about procurement's future trajectory. Future Purchasing provides extensive knowledge of and experience with strategic initiatives such as category management, procurement transformation, and supplier management.
Palambridge and Future Purchasing welcome all procurement individuals and organizations to leverage their combined strengths by reaching out and inquiring about a custom-fit program to meet their goals.
About Future Purchasing
Future Purchasing is a specialist procurement consultancy formed in 2002 and with its head office in the UK. Building, educating and applying procurement excellence is the sole focus of what we do. Our clients secure breakthrough levels of cost reduction and supplier performance. We help them achieve that by making category management and supplier relationship management core business competencies.
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
