'Aura Chakra–The Pulsating Vortex'—Applying Traditional Concepts In Our Modern Lives

 
 
BENGALURU, India - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder, consultant and astrologer at Santosh Sharmaa Rudra Center, Santosh Sharmaa has released his book, Aura Chakra – The Pulsating Vortex, which is published by Notion Press.

         This book deals with extraordinary combination of metaphysical concepts such as Aura Chakra, Astrology, Gem stones and Rudraksha which paves way to redefine a person's life in a better light. It encompasses traditional knowledge with modern scientific research and has several anecdotes of the author's experiences over the past decade. The traditional method of meditation is an out-dated concept and is very difficult to practice, as our mind wanders, hence leaving one tired and frustrated, instead of refreshed. The traditional yoga methods do not work either, as lives of people in the olden days vary significantly from life today. People lived a minimalistic life then, while in this modern age, we live a fast-paced life and are constantly running from one place to another. We require respite from stress, anxiety and fear, and need an effective way to alleviate the negative emotions we experience.

This book will help you regain control of your time and space and utilise it in a productive manner. Something which is surely lacking in our modern lives is balance. Everybody is chasing their dreams and ambitions that they forget to take time off for themselves. Aura Chakra, Astrology, Rudraksha and gemstones, are the four key concepts, that can help one have a balanced and peaceful life and this book explains how we can use these to our advantage.

         Santosh Sharmaa is a third generation Quantum Healer and astrologer. He is famous across the globe for his accurate analysis of energy interplay and equalization methods. His company, Santosh Sharmaa Rudra Center is located in Bangalore and specialises in Astrology Reading, Horoscope Matching, Numerology, Chakra Balancing, Rudraksha, Gemstone and Hypnotherapy. Sharmaa has seen the positive effects of practising these and his book is a step forward to help people understand the changes these activities can bring in one's life. He has helped thousands of people with their healing process and has founded the White Lotus Spirituality Healing Center in Bangalore to promote the same.

Notion Press is glad to have published this book, which will help a reader understand the significance of yoga, astrology and meditation, among other things. We are thrilled to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book will enrich your life in many ways and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so get your hands on it as soon as you can!

Notion Press, Chetpet, Chennai
***@notionpress.com
Email:***@notionpress.com
