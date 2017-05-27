 
"If You're Not in the Obit…Eat Breakfast" – a Primer For Happy Healthy Aging

When we think of old age, physical decline, mental decay & social isolation too often come to mind. Not a pretty picture. But on June 5, the HBO documentary, "If You're Not in the Obit…Eat Breakfast" premieres & shatters those stereotypes.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- When we think of old age, physical decline, mental decay, and social isolation too often come to mind. Not a pretty picture. But on June 5, the HBO documentary, "If You're Not in the Obit…Eat Breakfast" premieres and shatters those stereotypes.

The documentary features people in their 90s and older who live their lives with gusto. For them, growing old is just another part of life that they thoroughly embrace and celebrate.

Great! But the bigger question is, "How did they get there?" says Dr. Noelle Nelson, author of "Happy Healthy…Dead: Why What You Think You Know About Aging is Wrong, and How to Get It Right.""Whether they realize it or not, all of these individuals are tremendous appreciators. They are optimistic and grateful. They focus on what they can enjoy, rather than lament what they cannot." Nelson has featured dozens of such thriving individuals in their 80's, 90's and beyond, most of whom are not celebrities, enjoying dynamic, inspiring lives, on her "Meet The Amazings" Facebook page.

What do these older folks who are enjoying life to the hilt have in common? "They've decided that age isn't important," says Nelson, as is reiterated by some of those interviewed in the documentary. "Researchers have known for years that how we think has an effect on how our body functions. Studies show that attitude is everything; those who enjoy their life even as they age are those who appreciate the simple things. They refuse to jump on the blame-complain-whine wagon," explains Nelson. "Even when researchers took into account physical and economic factors, those with an appreciative view of the world were happier and lived longer than their more dour counterparts."

Nelson says everyone has the capacity to enjoy their later years and be filled with the kind of joy we see in the lives featured in the HBO special. "We can start by finding what we can appreciate in our daily lives, no matter how small," she says. "It may be the taste of your morning coffee, the glow of a sunset, the sweet smile of a child or petting your cat. There are countless opportunities to feel appreciation throughout the day. All you have to do is look for them."

Nelson also suggests that we seek out ways to make us happy and fulfilled. "Find something you love to do and do it. It doesn't matter what it is: anything from raising tomatoes to volunteering to running marathons. The variety of passions vibrant folks in their 80's and 90's pursue are astonishing. When you have a keen interest in something and feel true appreciation every day, you'll be well on your way to a happy, healthy, long life."

"If You're Not in the Obit…Eat Breakfast" (http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/if-youre-not-in-the-obit...)
"Happy Healthy…Dead: Why What You Think You Know About Aging is Wrong, and How to Get It Right" (https://www.amazon.com/Happy-Healthy-Dead-Think-About/dp/...)

Click to Share