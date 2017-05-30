Kreussler to Place a SYSTEMK4 Dry Cleaning Machine at DLI for Training
Kreussler Inc. proud to partner with garment care professional training leader DLI for SYSTEMK4 training. Kreussler will supply the machine, chemistry and application processes to allow DLI to expand their training to include DLI Trailblazer Award-winning SYSTEMK4.
TAMPA, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Kreussler announced today that it has donated a Realstar KM403 K4 dry cleaning machine to the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute (DLI) for use in the Institute's training and testing facilities. DLI is one of the industry's leading education facilities, and the machine will allow them to expand their current curriculum to include SYSTEMK4 training.
Launched in 2011, SYSTEMK4 is a non-toxic, biodegradable, halogen-free dry cleaning process that has quickly become the fastest growing solvent in the industry, and is currently in use in over 1,000 dry cleaning plants in 20 countries across six continents. Kreussler's placement of the Realstar machine to DLI will enable the institute to expand their current curriculum to include training on this market-dominating process.
"We are very excited to offer our students the chance to work with this new technology,"
Founded in 1883, DLI is an international trade association for garment professionals that represents over 10,000 retail dry cleaners in the United States alone. As the world's largest professional garment care organization, DLI offers education, professional training, information, garment analysis, and solutions to help member businesses maintain a competitive edge.
"Kreussler was very proud to receive the Trailblazers Award from DLI for SYSTEMK4 in 2013," says Richard Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Kreussler. "With SYSTEMK4's rapid adoption across the industry over the past six years, and today's introduction of a new, bio-based version of the solvent, we felt the timing was perfect to make this investment to help DLI train the next generation of dry cleaners."
About Kreussler:
Kreussler Textile Chemistry has been one of the leading international providers of professional textile care since 1912, specializing in commercial laundry, wet cleaning and textile cleaning. The ground-breaking innovations of the last decades include the development of MieleSystemKreussler wet cleaning, the Ecosan process, the liquid detergent system Derval Power, and SYSTEMK4 for textile cleaning. Kreussler Textile Chemistry concentrates on manufacturing environmentally-
Kreussler produces highly effective products, which we combine with successful application technology. Our research and development, together with our product and process optimization, guarantees the most sustainable and efficient use of raw materials possible. We are also committed to avoiding hazardous substances and minimizing waste. Numerous international patents are testimony to the long-term commitment to the environment and first-class technological standards. ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified quality management ensures continuously improved quality of Kreussler products and services.
