The Latest Advancements in Wet Cleaning from Kreussler

Improvements in wet cleaning chemistry make it easier and more efficient for dry cleaners to switch from traditional dry cleaning. Wet cleaning is the most environment-friendly and health-conscious alternative to cleaning in solvent and accounts for the increased environmental awareness for dry cleaners and smart consumers.
TAMPA, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- 25 years ago, Kreussler introduced the industry to wet cleaning of non-washable textiles and forever changed the way garments are cleaned. Miele System Kreussler set the standard for modern wet cleaning. Kreussler's groundbreaking LANADOL chemistry and applications were awarded multiple patents as well as The State of Hessen Award of Innovation for its work in inventing wet cleaning.
Since its introduction, the LANADOL range has seen many improvements but none so revolutionary as the introduction of LANADOL X-PRESS during Texcare Germany in the summer of 2016. Introduced into the US market this year, LANADOL X-PRESS ushers in a new generation of wet cleaning innovations. This new detergent brings together the inherent safety of Kreussler's original LANADOL range with unmatched cleaning performance. Utilizing broad and powerful enzymes, cold water active surfactants, color and surface protection, LANADOL X-PRESS is truly a groundbreaking development for aqueous garment care.
With this product development, the chemists at Kreussler developed a streamlined application library for wet cleaning, LANADOL SENSITIVE for the most delicate of textiles, labeled "Dry Clean Only" or "Professionally Wet Clean," and LANADOL DRY for just about everything else. Two applications plus three products equals 100% production capabilities, and with LANADOL X-PRESS in the LANADOL DRY process virtually all pre-spotting is eliminated and garments are ready to press in less than one hour.
Like all the other products from the LANADOL range, LANADOL X-PRESS is especially eco-friendly and free of phosphates, optical brighteners, EDTA, NTA, and musk scents. It meets the requirements for detergents and cleaning agents according to the Blue Angel Award regulations for wet cleaning.
Wet cleaning with Kreussler's LANADOL X-PRESS and Miele's WetCare is the industry gold standard. Visit Kreussler at Clean Show 2017 in Las Vegas to discuss these new applications and see LANADOL X-PRESS in action with two live demonstrations each day in partnership with Miele at their booth.
"I encourage cleaners to stop by either the Kreussler booth or the Miele booth and see what this technology can do for your business. We have taken the guesswork and micro-sorting out of wet cleaning. Now your staff can move large quantities of garments through your wet cleaning department safely, quickly and efficiently,"
About Kreussler:
Kreussler Textile Chemistry has been one of the leading international providers of professional textile care since 1912, specializing in commercial laundry, wet cleaning and textile cleaning. The ground-breaking innovations of the last decades include the development of Miele System Kreussler wet cleaning, the Ecosan process, the liquid detergent system Derval Power, and SYSTEMK4 for textile cleaning.
Kreussler Textile Chemistry concentrates on manufacturing environmentally-
Kreussler produces highly effective products, which we combine with successful application technology. Our research and development, together with our product and process optimization, guarantees the most sustainable and efficient use of raw materials possible. We are also committed to avoiding hazardous substances and minimizing waste. Numerous international patents are testimony to the long-term commitment to the environment and first-class technological standards. ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified quality management ensures continuously improved quality of Kreussler products and services.
