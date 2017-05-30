Kreussler Introduces an Evolution in Dry Cleaning with New Bio-Based Solvent Formula
SYSTEMK4 now a bio-based dry cleaning application. The updated SYSTEMK4 is partially derived from corn and has the same fantastic cleaning properties as the original formula. All the corn processed at the plant comes from over 150 family-owned farms in Minnesota.
TAMPA, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 25 years ago, Kreussler introduced wet cleaning, the dry cleaning industry's most environmentally-
Clean Show 2017, which opens today, will mark the debut of the new SOLVON K4 solvent, which is derived in part from corn.
"SYSTEMK4 is acknowledged as the most revolutionary development in dry cleaning technologies in the last 50 years, and is accepted, endorsed, and used in more than 1,000 dry cleaning plants in over 20 countries on 6 continents,"
Fitzpatrick says the most common question he gets is, "How is the new formula different from the original SOLVON K4?" Interestingly, he says, it isn't. The new version of SOLVON K4 is chemically identical to the original, the only difference lies in the source of the carbon. In this case, Kreussler replaced the previous carbon source (crude oil) with carbon from corn.
Since SYSTEMK4 was introduced in 2011, developers at Kreussler knew that it would be possible to produce the solvent using bio-derived components, says Fitzpatrick, but the company needed market acceptance and critical mass to move forward towards a greener product. In 2016, they reached 1,000 users, and the percentage of the solvent use in dry cleaning was now its dominating consumption point.
At the same time, Kreussler was contacted by a chemist whose local dry cleaner had recently installed SYSTEMK4. After learning about the system, he recognized it might be a candidate for bio-based feed stock like that manufactured by his employer, Green Biologics, a British company that was, coincidentally, retooling an ethanol plant in Minnesota. All the corn processed at the plant comes from over 150 family-owned farms. Fitzpatrick says the new plant would give Kreussler access to the raw ingredient they needed at the capacity, purity, and price point that met their requirements.
Dry cleaners are aware of the negative opinions consumers have towards the industry, including ground, water, and air contamination, expensive clean up, and human health risks associated with the solvents
used. SYSTEMK4 already offered a non-toxic, biodegradable, halogen-free solution with no risk for ground, water, or air contamination. The new, bio-based formulation is the first and only solvent produced in part from plant-based renewable resources.
"We hope that our innovative new version of SOLVON K4 will the carry the first-ever USDA bio-preferred label in the industry," says Fitzpatrick.
Kreussler expects to offer the new, bio-based formulation for sale in the US market near the end of 2017.
It is the core mission of Kreussler to develop and adhere to manufacturing methods that have the lowest impact on the environment without compromising quality or efficiency. For that reason, the company has invested in sustainable practices such as geo-thermal, solar, and wind energy at its global headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany and for years has collected 100% of its wastewater (and rainwater) for treatment and reuse.
For more information on the Kreussler and it's environmental commitment, please visit http://www.kreussler.com/
About Kreussler:
Kreussler Textile Chemistry has been one of the leading international providers of professional textile care since 1912, specializing in commercial laundry, wet cleaning and textile cleaning. The ground-breaking innovations of the last decades include the development of MieleSystemKreussler wet cleaning, the Ecosan process, the liquid detergent system Derval Power, and SYSTEMK4 for textile cleaning. Kreussler Textile Chemistry concentrates on manufacturing environmentally-
Kreussler produces highly effective products, which we combine with successful application technology. Our research and development, together with our product and process optimization, guarantees the most sustainable and efficient use of raw materials possible. We are also committed to avoiding hazardous substances and minimizing waste. Numerous international patents are testimony to the long-term commitment to the environment and first-class technological standards. ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001 certified quality management ensures continuously improved quality of Kreussler products and services.
Contact
Richard Fitzpatrick Vice President Kreussler Inc.
