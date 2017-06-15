News By Tag
Innsbrook Executive Breakfast Announces Patrick McFadden as Speaker for Event
Patrick McFadden on the 3 Ways to Make Social Media Really Pay
The Innsbrook Executive's Breakfast business networking group has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest speaker for their June meeting of 2017.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 7:15 AM to 9:00 AM EDT
WHERE:
Richmond Marriott Short Pump
4240 Dominion Boulevard
Glen Allen, VA 23060
WHO:
President and Strategic Marketing Consultant, Patrick McFadden is the definition of an small business marketer. He thinks about things like ideal customer profiles, value propositions, marketing processes, reputation, authority and education. Patrick has built a following for his knowledge of small business marketing, sales, growth processes, and strategy-before tactics approach. He is also writing new articles monthly about all of the above topics and more! Patrick has been featured in media outlets and publications like American Express OPEN, INC., (SBDC) Small Business Development Center, Group Assocation magazines, Yahoo Small Business, and Business2 Community for his success in marketing as well as Indispensable Marketing, his strategic marketing firm.
PRICE:
MORE INFORMATION
The Innsbrook Executive's Breakfast business networking group has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest speaker for their June meeting to bring clarity to social media. He will be speaking on the 3 Ways to Make Social Media Really Pay.
About Innsbrook Executive Breakfast
he Executives' Breakfast is open to everyone. No need to be an executive or work in Innsbrook to wake up and hear from inspiring speakers while engaging with Richmond professionals. The breakfast series meets every third Thursday of the month. Stay tuned as our 2017 calendar fills up with business-savvy speakers who will give advice and insights sure to motivate you on your pathway to success.
Wake up with Innsbrook Executives' Breakfast to take advantage of terrific networking opportunities and great conversations with peers and colleagues, as well as gain valuable business tips.
