Chambers USA Ranks Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin's Bankruptcy Practice Group Among Nation's Best

-- Chambers and Partners announced that Chambers USA has recognized Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice group and named two partners as leaders in their field in the legal directory's 2017 edition.Chambers and Partners determines its rankings by conducting independent research, including interviews and feedback from clients, peers and other independent market sources throughout the country to determine the attorneys' and firms' technical legal abilities, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers guides are trusted globally to objectively rank the world's best lawyers and law firms.Clients spoke highly of their experience with Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, "…with one interviewee stating that 'they do an excellent job.' Another interviewee noted the group's impressive technical expertise and depth of knowledge: 'The team overall is very accomplished and has very broad knowledge as it relates to many areas of the law.'"Robert Charbonneau and Jacqueline Calderín were specifically named Notable Practitioners. The directory described Charbonneau as, "renowned for his work in troubled loan workouts, dispute resolution and bankruptcy litigation."Sources reported that Charbonneau is, "very knowledgeable and good at solving complex problems." Chambers and Partners recognized Calderín's work with a broad range of clients, including creditors, committees and purchasers of assets, in bankruptcy work both in and out of court. Sources described her as "practical, bright" and "a good lawyer.""Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of legal counsel. These rankings verify that we are delivering on that promise," said Charbonneau."Our firm's continued high ranking in Chambers is an honor that illustrates our commitment to excellence and unparalleled service to our clients," said Calderín.Chambers USA began ranking U.S. law firms and lawyers in 2003, and the guide covers 45 different practice areas on a state and national level.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.