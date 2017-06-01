ET6 Exchange 2017 Award Winners Announced
nGage Events' Hosts The Industry Leading Digital Transformation Event
ET6 Exchange is focused on digital transformation through mobile, cloud, data and analytics for enterprise organizations. More than 45 leading digital transformation solution providers competed for the three annual awards in the following categories: Best Case Study Presentation, Best Innovative Solution, and Best Overall Digital Transformation Solution. Awards were voted on by more than 75 enterprise IT decision makers responsible for executing their organizations digital transformations road map and decisions from some of the largest companies in North America.
Check Point Software Technologies won the 2017 Best Overall Digital Transformation Solution award. This award was given to the most comprehensive industry offering, and went to the vendor who showcased an overall understanding of the needs in the digital transformation marketplace. The top four vote recipients were Check Point Software Technologies, Honeywell, IBM and VMware.
Honeywell won the 2017 Best Case Study Presentation award. This award was based on the overall presentation and interaction that occurred between the presenting sponsor and the senior level executives who took part in 25 minute case study presentations over the two and half days. The top four vote recipients were Asentinel, Honeywell, IBM and Skycure.
Skycure won the 2017 ET6 Most Innovative Solution award. This award went to the sponsor who exhibited a unique solution set that senior level executives identified as early to market, and/or identified a specific need to better the industry. The top five vote recipients were Delphix, PowWow Mobile, Sapho, Skycure and SkyGiraffe.
"The 2017 ET6 Exchange Summit was one the best events we have ever produced and I am very proud of our team. We must build off this success for future events as the bar has once again been raised. The level of the enterprise attendees, the support from leading solution providers and industry leading analysts made for an extremely productive and intense couple of days" said, Philip McKay, CEO, nGage Events.
"My goal as conference chair is to challenge the industry to remain forward thinking and innovative as enterprise organizations needs become more complex. nGage Events provides the perfect platform that focuses on customer outcomes which these enterprise IT decision makers consistently ask for" said, Maribel Lopez, Founder, Lopez Research and ET Exchange Conference Chair.
ET6 Exchange Summit is focused on bringing senior level executives together to discuss business objectives and mobile strategy with their peers and leading solution providers. To learn more about the upcoming IoT Exchange Oct..8-10 or ET Exchange Nov. 13-15 or please email Spencer Bisgaard at sbisgaard@ngagevents.com.
About nGage Events
nGage Events is the leading producer of host-based, invitation-only business events. These events bring together leading vendors with qualified decision makers in an exclusive and intimate environment. The team at nGage Events has successfully produced more than 200 events across all market sectors using this distinctive format which guarantees access to key contacts in a private setting, fosters new relationships, improves existing ones, builds partnerships, and accelerates the sales process. For more information, visit http://www.ngagevents.com/
