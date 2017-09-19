Country(s)
Dell Technologies Joins the Third Annual IoT6 Exchange Summit as a Keynote Sponsor
Dell Technologies and VANTIQ will keynote the IoT6 Exchange and joining them as sponsors will be Alluvium, CB technologies, ClearBlade, DMI, Hitachi Insight Group, Insight, Intel, MOBI among others. A complete list of participating sponsors can be found at http://www.iot6exchange.com.
This unique, invitation-only hosted format provides a personalized and valuable experience for attendees to acquire knowledge from industry leading solution providers, industry analysts and peer-to-peer networking through keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies and numerous networking activities and receptions.
IoT6 Exchange 2017 is scheduled to take place wcj October 10-12 at the Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX. For more information on sponsoring and/or attending, please contact Spencer Bisgaard at sbisgaard@ngagevents.com.
About nGage Events:
nGage Events is the leading producer of host-based, invitation-only business events. These events bring together leading vendors with qualified decision makers in an exclusive and intimate environment. The team at nGage Events has successfully produced more than 200 events across all market sectors using this distinctive format which guarantees access to key contacts in a private setting, fosters new relationships, improves existing ones, builds partnerships, and accelerates the sales process. For more information, visit www.ngagevents.com.
Contact
Spencer Bisgaard
***@ngagevents.com
