Marketo CEO, Steve Lucas, to Keynote at ET6 Exchange 2017
"Enterprise transformation is based on cloud computing, analytic, mobile and IoT. Steve is an industry expert and former President of Enterprise Platforms and Analytics at SAP Between SAP, and in his current role as CEO of Marketo, Steve has focused on helping enterprises transform their businesses with better data and analytics. I'm looking forward to listening to him deliver an impactful message to the entire group this coming May," said Maribel Lopez, President of Lopez Research and ET6 Exchange Conference Chair.
"Transformation is inevitable for enterprises to survive in today's digitally connected world – it's transform or die," said Lucas. "I look forward to being part of the discussion at this year's ET6 Exchange and sharing how enterprises can implement an infrastructure that enables them to deliver personalized and authentic experiences that align to business outcomes."
ET6 Exchange is an invitation-only hosted model that helps facilitate dialogue between IT executives, leading solution providers and industry experts over 2.5 days of focused content and small group discussions. The unique and proven format will help showcase how companies are combining various technologies allowing their businesses to be successful in a digital age.
"M6 Mobility Exchange underwent a name change to ET6 Exchange this past year as nGage Events and our Advisory Board recognized that enterprise transformation is now an integral part of every organization and discussion on mobility must be inclusive of cloud, big data, analytics, security, etc. to develop a comprehensive Digital Transformation strategy. We must evolve and continue to deliver relevant content, industry analysis and leading solution providers as IT Executives develop the strategy for their organization and navigate their own digital journey," commented Paul Samargedlis, SVP/Partner, nGage Events.
