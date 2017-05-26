RugÃ¬le, by Italian author Fabrizio Ulivieri, challenges Fifty Shades of Grey

FLORENCE, Italy
- June 1, 2017
- PRLog
-- You can read this book in one breath. The story is fast paced and focused on the relationships among a middle aged Italian, a man who lives in Florence, and several foreign women. One of these lovers gave the title to the entire book. She is RugÃ¬le. Strangely, the male character is unnamed, but he is quite active in look for only younger women than him. Indeed, he hates wrinkles and aged women, as if he wanted to be young forever. His life is surrounded by Asian, American and Lithuanian women who are capable to teach the art of sex to him. There is a very poignant chapter, the one about Ipazia, namely the love story with a beautiful college girl from Seoul, who worked as a prostitute to overcome the coldness of her father. In the book, the author added quotes in English to the dialogues between the main character and his lovers. The quotes and the dialogues are translated into Italian at the end of the chapters, turning the book into an excellent combination of Italian and English. This is a novel which is ready to challenge the famous Fifty Shades of Grey. For more information, about the novel and the author, see his official website: http://www.lerudita.it/rugile/
.