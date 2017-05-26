News By Tag
EDP Europe Expand Cabling Product Range with the Introduction of Fujikura and Softing Products
EDP Europe Limited announces the expansion of its network cabling product range with the addition of products from Fujikura and Softing (Psiber).
Fujikura is a leading global technology company that provides a wide range of electrical and optical products including: high quality fibre optic cables, fusion splicers and cleavers. These products help deliver high performance connectivity solutions to the telecoms market. As part of the installation process of fibre optic networks it's often a requirement to splice fibre optic cables together. Fujikura offer high quality, robust products that help network installers produce the high-quality splices required for modern fibre optic networks. The range of fusion splicers includes models for splicing ribbon fibres as well as single fibres, whilst their high precision fibre cleavers enable preparation of the fibres prior to splicing.
Softing produce a range of cable testing equipment (Psiber) that enables the testing and certification of network cabling be it copper or fibre optic cables. Within the Softing product range is the FiberXpert OTDR 5000 which measures, documents and troubleshoots fibre optic networks, while the WireXpert 4500 cable certifier is able to certify high performance cabling systems including Class FA and Cat8 copper cabling networks. Through the use of adapter modules, the WireXpert 4500 is also able to test and certify Single Mode and Multi Mode fibre networks, MPO/MTP® cabling and components, Class FA, Coax and M12 industrial Ethernet cabling, making it one of the most comprehensive and versatile cable testers on the market today.
Also added to the product range at the same time are fibre optic testing products from OWL including a Visual Fault Locator (VFL) that helps locate breaks and micro-bends in fibre optic cables.
Speaking of these latest additions Colin Parker, Marketing Manager for EDP Europe, said "We are delighted to be partnering with Fujikura and Softing who are both market leading companies in their respective fields. Their high-quality products will aid our expansion into a growing market for EDP Europe, and we are looking forward to working with them to promote their solutions to our clients".
Find out more about these new additions by visiting our website https://www.edpeurope.com/
About EDP Europe:
EDP Europe specialises in the supply of critical infrastructure solutions for the data centre and enterprise IT environments. Building on more than 25 years of experience, EDP Europe focuses on providing a broad portfolio of leading edge systems designed to optimise the overall performance of its customers' data centres. From design & build to ongoing operational management, EDP Europe can support throughout the lifecycle of a data centre / computer room to increase efficiency, resiliency, flexibility and security.
EDP Europe Limited
Colin Parker - Marketing Manager
***@edpeurope.com
