Exhibit, "Ukraine on Maps of the world in 16th to 20th Centuries"
"Ukraine on Maps of the world in 16th to 20th Centuries"
at the Ukrainian National Museum.
Opening reception on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7 pm, $10.00 admission. The Ukrainian National Museum invites you for a night of history, culture and a rich display of over 60 maps from the Museum collection which consists of over 300 maps from the 16th to 20th centuries. This exhibit continues through June 30, 2017.
A new independent Ukraine appeared on the political map of the world on August 24, 1991, recognizing Ukraine's territory as indivisible and inviolable. To advance this knowledge and promote interest the Ukrainian National Museum (UNM) in Chicago has dedicated an exhibition which will open on June 2 entitled "Ukraine on maps of the world XVI-XX centuries." The exhibition consists exclusively of UNM's collection. The museum has over three hundred maps including rare old maps of Ukraine and Europe from the XVI - XX centuries. Of this collection, fifty will be displayed and will demonstrate how the world viewed Ukraine, what names were used to refer to its territory, how its borders changed according to its political situation, the physical aspects of Ukraine, as well as who created the first descriptive map of Ukraine, which cartographers' maps played crucial roles in negotiations over empires, and also interesting data on the quantitative and ethnic composition of the population across the country.
A unique opportunity awaits you to take a closer look at Ukraine's territories throughout the last four centuries and to study the art and design of maps and ornamental "cartouches"
You will be surprised to see a map of Europe printed in Amsterdam in 1657 and learn about the borders of Ukraine as they related to the peaceful treaty of Brest Litovsk from January 1918.
Valentina Bochkovska, director of the Museum of Books and Printing in Kyiv, Ukraine and currently on a Fulbright program in the U.S. is diligently working on accurate descriptions of these maps.
This exhibition provides an opportunity to closely assess the legacy of the past in the global dimension and establish Ukraine on the forefront. The most interesting examples of maps will be included in the catalog on which work continues.Top of Form
Exhibit Sponsored by Self Reliance Ukrainian Federal credit Union
The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 W. Superior St. in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm Admission: Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free. Driving instructions available at https://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. Free parking adjacent to the museum. Call (312) 421-8020 for information
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
