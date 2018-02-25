 
World through the Eyes of the Artist , Ballpoint Pen Art Exhibit by Andriy Poletaev

 
 
postcard_front_rgb (2) (1)
CHICAGO - Jan. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Exhibit opens Friday, February 2, 2017at 7:00 pm.

         Admission $10.00

Andriy Poletaev is an award winning artist from Ukraine who creates incredibly complex artwork using a basic ballpoint pen. The collection of his works presents a dynamic and varied offering of one of the most exclusive art forms produced today. Poletaev is one of the founders and a visionary who helped transcend basic ballpoint pen drawing into the entirely new modern and independent direction of Ballpoint Pen Art.

Andriy started drawing as a child and since then has perfected his drawing technique producing a spectacular array of artwork featuring landmarks from around the world. His love for cityscapes quickly set the tone in the area of Urban Landscapes fsbdt showcasing unparalleled excellence and attention to detail in such an exciting and unquestionably difficult new genre.

Poletaev's work is a personal invitation to see the world through the eyes of the artist. Take a stroll down a Parisian street, stare into the eyes of Audrey Hepburn or get caught up in the passionate tango. The "Paganini" of the ballpoint pen will leave you in awe of the brilliance and skill of his art.

Opening: on Friday, February 2, at 7:00 pm, at the Ukrainian National Museum in Chicago.
Exhibit will continue through February 25, 2018.

Free Parking is available beside the Museum.  Visit the Museum's website at

http://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org

