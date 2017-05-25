 
Export Report — Audit Proof All NPP Incident-to Coding for More Accurate Claims and Higher Pay-up

 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Available now expert report, Incident-to Coding Strategies.  In the past year, CMS has targeted practices filing non-physician practitioner (NPP) incident-to claims for audits more aggressively than ever before. Several of the practices have even ended up paying fines in excess of $150,000 each for improperly billing NPP services.

Don't let this happen....

The practical information needed to stay off CMS's audit radar without losing on NPP reimbursements is in the newly launched report, Incident-to Coding Strategies 2017.  This easy-to follow expert report will give providers the practical tools needed to get paid as much as ethically possible for their NPP services (without crossing any lines), all while complying and decreasing the possibilities of being audited.

Here are just a few of the practical strategies found in this step-by-step special report:

·        Master incident-to billing and boost all NPPs reimbursement by up to 15%

·        Quickly identify and avoid incident-to errors that may result in an audit

·        Pin down NPP independence guidelines for office vs. hospital services and avoid audit red flags

·        Uncover hidden reimbursements by accurately billing split-shared services

·        Avoid hefty penalties for location violations

·        Correctly incorporate scope-of practice-perimeters to stop repayments

Even if Medicare patients are not seen, providers should still pay serious attention to what CMS is doing. Private carriers usually end up following suit with CMS. And, it doesn't matter what type of NPP the practice is utilizing (i.e. PA, NP, CRNA, CNM, CNS, etc). Basically, if the practice is using NPPs it could be a target, unless everyone knows what to do.

The new how-to Incident-to report is now available and includes the most recent updated guidelines.

For more information visit us at: https://codingleader.com/products/incident-to-report1

Contact
Melissa Hilaire
***@codingleader.com
