Realtor® Kenny Silverman joins Re/Max Experience in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Kenny Silverman, one of the full-time top producing Realtors® in Broward County, has left Re/Max Preferred to join Re/Max Experience in Wilton Manors, FL.
"We are excited to welcome Kenny Silverman to Re/Max Experience,"
Silverman has been a part of the Wilton Manors community and surrounding areas for over 20 years and has been licensed since 2013, specializing in the South Florida market from Fort Lauderdale to Miami and the Palm Beaches. Silverman has earned multiple designations and has been selected for many committees.
Awards, Designations & Memberships:
• 2016 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Government Affairs Committee Recognition Award
• 2016/2015 Re/Max 100% Club
• 2015 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Government Affairs Committee "Rookie of the Year" Award
• CERTIFIED LUXURY HOME MARKETING SPECIALIST® (CLHMS) designation
• Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation
• Graduate, Realtors® Institute (GRI) designation
• Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation
• Council of Residential Specialist Member
• REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) Major Investor
Committees:
• 2017 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Chair of Government Affairs Committee
• 2017 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Grievance Committee
• 2017/2016/2015 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Candidate Screening
• 2016 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Multiple Listings Committee
• 2016/2015 Greater Fort Lauderdale Government Affairs Committee
• 2015 Greater Fort Lauderdale REALTORS Leadership Academy
• Liaison for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Government Affairs Committee
• Elected Official of the City of Wilton Manors
"I have been investing in real estate in South Florida for many years, so it was a natural choice for me to become a Realtor," said Kenny Silverman. "When the opportunity came for me to join Re/Max Experience, it was also a natural choice. Being a part of a talented network of real estate agents is important to me, and this move will help me take my business to the next level."
Re/Max Experience's office is located at 1103 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors, FL 33305. Kenny Silverman can be reached at 954-551-9099 or email Kenny@SilvermanFirst.com.
Contact
Kenny Silverman
954-551-9099
kenny@silvermanfirst.com
