Country(s)
Industry News
Kenny Silverman Has Been Awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation
REALTORS® who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Over 30,000 REALTORS® nationwide have earned the credential.
Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict REALTOR® code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.
"This designation offers me the advantage of more experience and training than the average Realtor to provide my clients with exceptional service. The CRS designation is an elite designation that less than 3% of all Realtors obtain," said Kenny Silverman.
Kenny Silverman is a REALTOR® with Re/Max Preferred. He is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale REALTORS®. Kenny Silverman has also earned the Graduate, Realtors® Institute (GRI) and the CERTIFIED LUXURY HOME MARKETING SPECIALIST® (CLHMS) designations. Kenny Silverman has been selected for many committees in the Fort Lauderdale REALTORS® Association including, the MLS Committee, Candidate Screening, and Government Affairs Committee, as well as being the 2017 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Chair of Government Affairs Committee.
In addition to real estate, Kenny Silverman is very active in the community, providing donations and time to many South Florida causes in need. As part of the Keep Broward Beautiful Adopt-A-Street Program, Kenny Silverman adopted a section of Wilton Drive in Broward County, as well as serving as a member of the City of Wilton Manors Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Kenny Silverman has sponsored and played with highly successful softball teams over the years and remains active in the South Florida Amateur Athletic Association (SFAAA), a member of the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA).
For insights into the current state of the South Florida market, contact Kenny Silverman at Re/Max Preferred, 954-551-9099 or email Kenny@SilvermanFirst.com. Website: SilvermanFirst.com
Contact
Kenny Silverman
954-551-9099
kenny@silvermanfirst.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse