News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wilton Manors Realtor® Recognized Nationally for Protecting, Investing in Real Estate Industry
Kenny Silverman has supported RPAC for five years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors® since 2013. Kenny Silverman has also earned the CERTIFIED LUXURY HOME MARKETING SPECIALIST® (CLHMS), the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), and the Graduate, Realtors® Institute (GRI) designations. Kenny Silverman has been selected for many committees in the Greater Fort Lauderdale REALTORS® Association including the MLS Committee, Candidate Screening, Grievance Committee, and Government Affairs Committee, as well as being the 2017 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Chair of Government Affairs Committee, 2017 Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association Eastern Broward County Regional Board Member, and 2017 Eastern Broward County Regional Board Vice Chair.
In addition to real estate, Kenny Silverman is very active in the community, providing donations and time to many South Florida causes in need. As part of the Keep Broward Beautiful Adopt-A-Street Program, Kenny Silverman adopted a section of Wilton Drive in Broward County, as well as serving as a member of the City of Wilton Manors Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Kenny Silverman has sponsored and played with highly successful softball teams over the years and remains active in the South Florida Amateur Athletic Association (SFAAA), wcj a member of the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA).
"I support RPAC because they enable me to support candidates that support the issues that are important to my profession,"
Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect officials who understand and support the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. RPAC uses its resources to seek to elect candidates that understand and support real estate, and to develop public policies that allow consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment. Kenny's investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the very future of the real estate industry.
Current Realtor® priorities include working to preserve the Mortgage Interest Deduction and preventing the use of guarantee fees charged on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-backed loans to fund non-housing programs, which serves as a tax on consumers and prevents more qualified borrowers from becoming actual homeowners.
The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
For insights into the current state of the South Florida market, contact Kenny Silverman at Re/Max Experience, 954-551-9099 or email Kenny@SilvermanFirst.com or visit http://www.SilvermanFirst.com.
Contact
Kenny Silverman
9545519099
kenny@silvermanfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse