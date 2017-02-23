News By Tag
* Realtor
* Seller
* Sell
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Realtor® Kenny Silverman Awarded SRS Designation
Silverman has been in real estate personally for over 20 years and has been licensed since 2013, specializing in the South Florida market from Fort Lauderdale to Miami and the Palm Beaches. Silverman has also earned the Graduate, Realtors® Institute (GRI) and the CERTIFIED LUXURY HOME MARKETING SPECIALIST® (CLHMS) designations. Silverman has been selected for many committees in the Fort Lauderdale Realtors Association including, the MLS Committee, Candidate Screening, and Government Affairs.
In addition to real estate, Silverman is very active in the community, providing donations and time to many South Florida causes in need. As part of the Keep Broward Beautiful Adopt-AStreet Program, Silverman adopted a section of Wilton Drive in Broward County, as well as serving as a member of the City of Wilton Manors Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Silverman has sponsored and played with highly successful softball teams over the years and remains active in the South Florida Amateur Athletic Association (SFAAA), a member of the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA).
For insights into the current state of the South Florida market, contact Kenny Silverman at Re/Max Preferred at 954-551-9099, email Kenny@SilvermanFirst.com or by visiting http://www.SilvermanFirst.com.
SRSsm is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Founded in 1968, REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by telephone, 800-621-8738, by e-mail, info@rebinstitute.com, or by visiting the SRS website, http://www.SRSCouncil.com.
Contact
Kenny Silverman
9545519099
kenny@silvermanfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse