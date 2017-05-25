News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Swimming Pool Services Wins Two Awards Honoring Superior Customer Service
Customer survey data reflects high level of service at Waukesha, Wis., pool and spa company
Both honors are based on survey data, and directly reflect customers' opinions of the Waukesha pool and spa company, which has served southeastern Wisconsin homeowners since 1967.
The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals bestowed a Gold Award on Swimming Pool Services as an "Outstanding Service Company," based on customer feedback for assistance with pool openings, pool closings, ongoing maintenance, hot tub service and commercial service. Swimming Pool Services has won the award in eight of the past 11 years.
For the second consecutive year, Swimming Pool Services received a Guildmaster Award for its commitment to service excellence, based on customer surveys by GuildQuality, an independent rating agency. The Guildmaster Award celebrates service excellence among home builders, remodelers, and contractors. Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/
"We are tremendously honored by these awards, with all credit going to our outstanding group of pool and spa professionals,"
The customer service awards come after Swimming Pool Services received four awards this year for individual projects: two Gold honors in the APSP Midwest Chapter's regional competition, and a Bronze award in the APSP's International Awards competition. Swimming Pool Services has won Gold awards for more than 10 consecutive years in the APSP Midwest Chapter.
Swimming Pool Services also captured a Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award from the Milwaukee/NARI Home Improvement Council,in the "Landscape Design / Outdoor Living $60,000 and Over" competition category.
Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services has helped thousands of homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin create the aquatic lifestyles of their dreams. Its highly-trained staff designs and builds custom pools, spas and outdoor living areas, and provides service and supplies for customers to keep their facilities operating smoothly. Swimming Pool promises "private paradises" at customers' homes … and delivers them.
More information is available by calling (262) 544-5500 or visiting www.swimmingpoolservices.com.
Contact
Swimming Pool Services
262-544-5500
***@swimmingpoolservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse