May 2017





New dates available for Noliac's free, online piezo courses

Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. Secure your seat now!
 
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Get familiar with A to Z in the world of piezoelectric technology

The Noliac webinars provide insight in the basics of piezoelectricity and different types of piezo actuators. We also offer webinars introducing piezoelectric sensors & transducers and complex piezo motor devices. When we launch new products, we also offer webinars to introduce them to the market. The webinars are a convenient way to get acquainted with the possibilities of piezo technology and how to work with it in theory as well as in practice.

Ask questions live

Noliac's webinars are held by experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough introduction to different areas of piezo technology. The webinars are live, and with a chat function, you can ask questions to the presenters during the webinars.

Book your seat now!

There is a limit of 25 participants for each webinar, so sign up now at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661!

The webinars are held at 3 pm CET. You will receive a link approximately 1 week before the webinar takes place with all the practical information.

Sign up at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661!

Tutorials about piezo technology on noliac.com

Besides our webinars, we have a range of tutorials about piezo technology on our website. The tutorials are developed to work as perfect starting points, when you want to attend the webinars. The tutorials allow you to learn about piezo technology, when the time suits you.

Go to our tutorials at http://www.noliac.com/?id=498

Sign up for our webinars at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661

More information?

If you have any questions regarding our webinars or products, please contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales at http://www.noliac.com/?id=681.

Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
