Axiomtek Launches the Robust, 17-inch, Extended Temperature Touch Panel Computer-the GOT3177T-311-FR

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of Axiomtek's newest industrial touch panel computer, the GOT3177T-311-FR. This robust, all-in-one panel PC is the newest addition to Axiomtek's comprehensive industrial touch panel PC product line. It offers a combination of thoughtful and robust features, quality, and durability that makes it suitable for a wide variety of challenging applications including transportation, heavy-duty industrial use, smart factory, oil pipe monitoring, etc.

The GOT3177T-311-FR is powered by Intel® Pentium® processor N4200. Its 17-inch SXGA TFT LCD 5-wire, resistive touch panel offers 350 nits brightness. The GOT3177T is feature-rich, with vast expansion capabilities including two PCI Express Mini Card slot, one with SIM slot and the other with mSATA support - with optional PCIe riser card slot. Its extended operating temperature of 0°C to +60°C (32°F to +140°F) and up to 1G of vibration as well as its IP65 front bezel allow this all-in-one industrial panel PC to be used in harsh conditions. The GOT3177T-311-FR  offers versatile communications options that include two Ethernet ports, 3G, wireless network connectivity and the optional WLAN module and antenna. It is also designed with user-friendliness in mind.

"Easy maintenance is one of the key benefits we are offering to our product's users and one of the main focuses of our GOT product development. With the GOT3177T's thoughtful design, the users can unscrew the back cover and easily access the hard drive, memory, mini card, etc," said Raymond Liao, a product manager of Axiomtek's Touch Panel PC Division. "We are proud of our newest touch panel PC for its great balance of features, reliability, and performance. We, at Axiomtek, take pride in designing our products with a key purpose - to offer the most value to our customers. I think we've achieved that with the GOT3177T-311-FR."

Axiomtek's GOT3177T-311-FR will be available in July 2017. For more information aboutproduct or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features:

- 17" SXGA TFT flat resistive touch

- Fanless and modular design

- Intel® Pentium® processor N4200

- 2.5" SATA HDD and mSATA

- WLAN module & antenna (optional)

- 2 Gigabit LAN, 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 4 COM ports and 1 PCIe riser card expansion slot (optional)

- IP65-rated front bezel

- Supporting panel mount and VESA arm/desktop stand/wall mount (optional)

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

