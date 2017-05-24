News By Tag
Brian Danzinger joins "13 Reasons Why" Suicide Community Conversation
Community event at the Neville Museum designed to raise awareness surrounding Suicide and Youth Mental Health
Did you know that Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for 15 to 24-year-olds and 2nd for 24 to 35-year-olds. On average, 1 person commits suicide every 16.2 minutes and one million people in the US engage in intentionally inflicted self-harm annually. Females attempt suicide three times more often than males. Be part of the discussion. For more information on this and other community event, visit:
http://www.briandanzinger.com
