Brian Danzinger joins "13 Reasons Why" Suicide Community Conversation

Community event at the Neville Museum designed to raise awareness surrounding Suicide and Youth Mental Health
 
 
brian-danzinger
brian-danzinger
GREEN BAY, Wis. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of our ongoing coverage of youth mental health, join us tonight, May 30th, 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the Neville Public Museum for a community conversation about the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" in partnership with the Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention and the Brown County Health and Human Services Department. For the first hour of the evening, a panel of experts will discuss the show and take audience questions. Attendees are then invited to stay for a suicide prevention training. "13 Reasons Why" pushed youth mental health into the spotlight to mixed reviews and the panel will take time to share what the series got right and what could be improved upon. The panel will also talk about how to prevent suicide and provide information on resources in the community.

Did you know that Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for 15 to 24-year-olds and 2nd for 24 to 35-year-olds. On average, 1 person commits suicide every 16.2 minutes and one million people in the US engage in intentionally inflicted self-harm annually. Females attempt suicide three times more often than males. Be part of the discussion. For more information on this and other community event, visit:

http://www.briandanzinger.com
Brian Danzinger - Green Bay District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
13 Reasons Why, Brian Danzinger, Brown County
Government
Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
